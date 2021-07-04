Editor:
This is a very late response to the June 8 article: "Wellen Park group claims victory in Monday decision."
This paragraph caught my attention: "Lirot demanded that North Port place contraction or de-annexation of all land west of the Myakka River before affected voters - in this matter, property owners in Wellen Park."
I agree. Except the "affected voters" will be all property owners in North Port, not just Wellen Park. Wellen Park does not operate in a vacuum. What affects any part of North Port, affects all of us.
Yes. Put it to a vote... but to every voter in North Port.
Susan Cunningham
North Port
