Editor:

This is a very late response to the June 8 article: "Wellen Park group claims victory in Monday decision."

This paragraph caught my attention: "Lirot demanded that North Port place contraction or de-annexation of all land west of the Myakka River before affected voters - in this matter, property owners in Wellen Park."

I agree. Except the "affected voters" will be all property owners in North Port, not just Wellen Park. Wellen Park does not operate in a vacuum. What affects any part of North Port, affects all of us.

Yes. Put it to a vote... but to every voter in North Port.

Susan Cunningham

North Port

