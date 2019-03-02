Editor:
Here we go, Charlotte County and commissioners did not increase impact fees. They give so much to these developers and builders and then want the rest of the taxpayers to make up the difference.
Now, Babcock needs a hurricane shelter and Charlotte County to help pay for it. Guess were we the people of Charlotte County have needed a shelter for years, but nothing done for us. Babcock developers have made billions because our County Commission can't plan ahead. Let Babcock build their own shelter. It should have been in the plans from day one and the commissioners should of made sure it was part of the plans.
Second, do you think that last year's algae problem was so bad because all the floodplain where the water used to flow through Babcock Ranch and land east and north were developed and now the water does not get filtered? Where does the wastewater treatment plant for Babcock Ranch dump its treated so-called water?
Richard Van Acker
Port Charlotte
