Editor:
I've never written a "letter to the editor" before, but in these trying times I felt I should be heard.
No group should be allowed to bar any citizen of the United States of America from holding public office in the United States. It's totally un-American! What a way to kill off the opposition by enacting such a law.
The purpose of impeachment was to remove from office an individual not worthy to hold that office. Therefore, House Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer should be content that Donald Trump is no longer in office and halt those new proceedings. Otherwise it seems like a "witch hunt" for the demise of Donald Trump's future public life. What a waste of taxpayer's time and money has been spent on these new proceedings of impeachment and further dividing an already divided country. Instead House Speaker Pelosi should direct the Congress to work on more pressing issues such as controlling the virus and the impending economic crisis.
Let the voice of all the people be heard. In future elections, as the past, let the people decide if a candidate is worthy of holding a certain office by their support of a candidate or lack of it, instead of an enacted law.
Paul Bohach
Port Charlotte
