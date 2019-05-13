Editor:
As Speaker Pelosi pointed out, our system provides a way of settling things. It happened in 2018 at the ballot box. Our democratic process worked as it was designed to do. The same needs to happen in 2020.
We cannot allow ourselves to be distracted by the president’s pointless Tweets — that’s what he wants us to do. There are much bigger dangers: undermining the trust in our institutions, and the abuse of power that happens almost every day. If the special counsel’s report actually exonerates the president, why is he having a hissy fit over Mueller testifying?
Because over 370 former federal prosecutors from the Dwight Eisenhower administration to the present have asserted that the special council’s findings would have produced obstruction charges against the president if not for the office he held. This offers a rebuttal to the attorney general’s claim that the evidence uncovered was “not sufficient” to establish that the president committed a crime.
The Mueller report even stated there was “substantial evidence” to indicate the president was trying to prevent investigative scrutiny of himself and his campaign.
This president continues to abuse his office, refuses to comply with laws of his choosing and fails to defend constitutional values. The Republican Party and the attorney general bolster his presidency and turn a blind eye to the corrosive effect he has on all parts of American democracy. Let’s show him and his minions the door in 2020.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
