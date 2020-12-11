Editor:
In the recent election Republicans gained two House seats in Florida one of which was in the Democratic stronghold of Miami. This happened because the Republicans have become the party of working and middle class Americans.
For four years we've witnessed the lies, the charade that Trump and the Russians stole an election from Hillary. Some Democrats are atheist. Joe Biden's soul of America is not a religious concept but rather a nebulous ideological thought predicated on absolute equality that is devoid of any personal responsibility. To think a person might succeed or fail based on their talent or ability; might succeed or fail based on his or her choices does not fit the leftist narrative.
To left wing radicals equality and freedom are one and the same. Absolute equality equates to absolute freedom. Radical Democrats are willing to abrogate the prevailing decorum abrogate the rule of law which can only lead to anarchy.
Over the past four years Democrats with an adoring press have taken center stage. What has been shown is a third rate melodrama of the mediocre, by the mediocre, for the mediocre. There have been no charges of voting irregularities, no charges of voter fraud in Red counties. To win public trust in the voting process the FBI needs to appoint Rudy Giuliani special prosecutor to investigate the Democratic National Committee under the RICO statutes which are tailored for organized crime.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
