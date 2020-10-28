Editor:

This morning, Oct 14th, I read the nice article about Finnegan's Grille & Pub. I was horrified to read the owner has been advised he is not allowed to fly the American flag on the empty 60-foot flagpole out front. I contacted the restaurant this afternoon and was advised this restriction was from the management company and not a city/county rule.

The owner was told that the previous establishment did not fly the flag properly and they received many complaints. The new owner, Tom Natoli vowed he would take personal responsibility to ensure all American flag etiquette rules would be followed (replaced if tattered, flown only daylight hours or he would personally install a light so it could be flown at night). The management company refused his offer. How awful.

Can any public official help with this matter? To my fellow readers....would you write and share your thoughts? Thanks.

Janine Schmitt

Punta Gorda

