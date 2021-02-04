Editor:
Responding to a letter of 1/28/21 about a potential Public Private Partnership (P3) at the Airport. I would like to address his questions.
1) "Who are the investors?" There are none yet. In late 2020 the Airport Authority, by a vote of 3-2, chose not invite any offers.
2) "What changes will the investors make to the airport to make a profit on their $1 billion investment?" without an investor, there can be no terms. Changes if any, would be defined and controlled by the Authority in any lease agreement that might result from negotiations with an investor. Terms and investment amounts would have been based on those negotiations.
3) "Why all the secrecy?" It has not been secret. This idea has been on-going since at least 2017, during which the Authority has discussed the concept of Public Private Partnerships (P3s) at numerous public meetings. In December 2019 at a public meeting the Airport Authority engaged a consultant to bring P3 ideas to the airport. Through January 2021, the consultant, Vasey Aviation, brought several proposals, including the $1 billion idea, to the Airport and reported on them at several public meetings where they were discussed. Additionally, there were two public workshops on P3s.
To suggest otherwise is to omit critical events and responsible acts of the Airport regarding many P3 ideas, which the Sun has covered and the Airport Authority has publicly disclosed.
Pamella A. Seay
Port Charlotte
