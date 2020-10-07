Editor:
I believe the Affordable Care Act must be saved. Millions of people will lose health care without it. I am pro life. I believe we need to protect women from illegal abortions which used to cause unnecessary deaths and agony. I support Roe v Wade I am pro-life.
I believe in sane gun control to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill. I am pro-life. I believe that black lives matter and respecting all people is a symbol of a decent and forward looking society. I’m pro-life. I believe in saving our environment for our future generations. The erosion of our climate is killing humans and wildlife. I’m pro-life.
Being pro-life should mean you support laws that improve life for everyone, not just those with your own philosophy. No one should think they alone have the right to make decisions affecting others and their peaceful ability to live. Pro-life should mean belief in life for everyone. I’m pro-life.
Phyllis Sadoff
Port Charlotte
