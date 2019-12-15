Editor:
One day, while shoveling snow, I concluded winters were unappealing. I was drawn to Florida where there’s a better life quality with abundant sunshine and low taxes. I wasn’t disappointed in moving.
Why is Florida so attractive and affordable? The sun shines 250 days a year. State and local taxes per capita rank 46th lowest in the country. State tax alone is ranked 49th. Property taxes are lower than the national average and government expenditures per capita are the lowest in the country.
Public welfare expenditure is also low. Local churches and volunteer organizations help the impoverished. Also, a low corporate tax rate attracts and nurtures businesses to create high paying jobs. The additional focus on school choice, tech schools and higher education standards all help raise everyone’s living standards.
Many of Florida’s new residents are from high tax states. They’re used to more services, benefits and amenities those states offer. Florida’s attractiveness comes from being fiscally prudent. Hopefully new residents will continue to dissipate Florida’s extravagant and unnecessary spending and keep us affordable and attractive.
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.