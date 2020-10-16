Editor:
In the Holy Bible, 1 Timothy 6: 10 reads: "For the love of money is the root of all of evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows". Matthew 21: 12 reads: "Jesus went into the temple .. and drove out all those buying and selling …. He overturned the money changers' tables .... He said to them, "My house will be called a house of prayer, But you are making it a den of thieves." "
One interpretation of these verses is that we, as humans, are not to focus on the economy/material things, but we should have a moral compass, compassion, empathy, and treat people, regardless of color, ethnicity, religion and other traits, with decency, generosity and kindness.
We should not tear children from their parents and incarcerate them, sending the parents off or incarcerating them separately. Although Obama sent migrant families back to their home countries, it was only Trump who has separated the children from their parents. The trauma these children experience will haunt them, and maybe us, for the rest of their lives.
For Trump, money and power are the drivers of behavior, whether it is the environment or people. He can be conniving, dishonest, and mean, but he will never apologize for any transgression, as he either thinks he has no transgressions, or he just doesn’t care. Maybe Trump’s niece has a correct assessment in her book “Too Much and Never Enough.”
Rik Jimison
North Port
