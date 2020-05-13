Editor:
I have been in contact with several of the commissioners in North Port at City Hall. They are very eager to hear from us on Weedon North Port, LLC's request for a special exceptions to develop, on W. Price/Cranberry, a 24-hour, 16-pump gas station with a car wash. In order for the developers to carry on with this project they need the commissioners to pass a majority vote on two special exceptions:
• Fuel service delivery through residential zoned neighborhoods
• a 24-hour car wash
There will be a online public comment meeting the Thursday May at 10 a.m. at www.cityofnorthport.com for us residents to submit our concerns and views. It is so important to get the word out to protect our neighborhood.
We really need everyone to take a moment now and just submit comment or call and leave a voicemail prior to these two meetings so the commissioners can hear our voices. The developer and their attorneys are banking of this pandemic that has restricted so many of us the access to the city hearings. This project will have several negative effects to us all regarding health, safety and the decreased value of our homes.
The final hearing will be May 26 at 6 p.m. Our five commissioners will review all the comments and public concerns and review the facts then take a majority vote on whether to let this project move forward.
if you wish to attend any meetings, we are welcome and encouraged to speak.
Stacy Tracy
North Port
