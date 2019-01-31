Editor:
I am so sick of children of aging parents placing them in assisted living facilities when the parents wish to stay in their own homes.
If you can afford an assisted living facility, you can instead afford “in home care,” which allows the parent stay in their home, where everything is familiar and they still have friends and they wish to stay.
If the parent has severe dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, then it may be necessary to place them in a facility, otherwise in home care may be sufficient and most likely costs less than facility care.
Call an agency. Interview the caregiver.
Check on them periodically or have someone check on them while giving care to your parents.We know you are all busy with jobs and children, however, few of us are exempt from going through this with our aging parents. Please be considerate of them and their wishes.
If you insist on placing them in a facility when it’s not necessary, you can be sure they will die there sooner than their time. Living in over-55 communities for several years, I have seen this happen too many times. Let them live their final years the way they wish.
Louise Peri
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.