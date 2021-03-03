Editor:
To make things more interesting and perhaps deprive those who are only interested in lining their pockets, why not allow only those persons using Punta Gorda Airport (as passengers) to vote, on the issue(s)?
We all realize the advantage to us to have that facility nearby, but how often do most of us use it? So, each use would entitle that person, one vote. The more usage, the more votes. Regardless of residence. It's a well-run facility. Why not leave it that way.
Patrick Dickson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.