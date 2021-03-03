Editor:

To make things more interesting and perhaps deprive those who are only interested in lining their pockets, why not allow only those persons using Punta Gorda Airport (as passengers) to vote, on the issue(s)?

We all realize the advantage to us to have that facility nearby, but how often do most of us use it? So, each use would entitle that person, one vote. The more usage, the more votes. Regardless of residence. It's a well-run facility. Why not leave it that way.

Patrick Dickson

Port Charlotte

