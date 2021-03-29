Editor:
Tom Paxton penned this Vietnam era folk song. Goes like this. “Peace, peace will come. We need peace. And let it begin with me. My own life is all I can hope, hope to control. Let my life be lived for the good, good of my soul.”
Our nation is being torn apart by racial and political strife. We can’t depend on our government to find peace. So next time you pass a stranger on the street or in line at a store, regardless of race, smile and say “Peace will come.”
I’m sure you’ll get some weird looks. But if enough of us begin doing it, who knows. We might start a movement. Peace will come, let it begin with you and me.
Bob Mohrbacher
Port Charlotte
