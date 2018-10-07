Editor:
Congratulations to the Punta Gorda City Council for moving forward with their affordable housing project. A proposed plan to develop 4.42 acres, building about 56 housing units.
Charlotte County commissioners, addressing the same issue, are considering a 31.8-acre, 600-unit project. The impact to surrounding communities cannot be compared or rushed. This same area is about to experience the influx of hundreds as the massive complex at Veterans and Peachland boulevards opens. The intersections at Veterans, Peachland and Kings Highway, are regularly backed up and blocked. Additional traffic will overwhelm them.
Buildings go up quickly, roads and interstate interchanges take years to approve, fund, and construct. The strain the added population will place on our hospitals, emergency services and police must be considered.
The need for affordable housing is understood. My question is, why the need for mega developments? Several smaller tracts, located throughout the area, would address the issue without creating the congestion. Development, no matter how badly needed, should only be encouraged once adequate infrastructure is in place. Charlotte County commissioners must weigh the impact to the community and their constituents when contemplating projects of this magnitude.
Pat English
Port Charlotte
