Editor:
On Sunday, March 8, we Floridians will once again adjust our clocks ahead one hour as we enter into yet another cycle of Daylight Savings Time.
Quite some time ago the Florida electorate voted to implement permanent daylight saving time; yet it still has not happened. As required, it was referred to the U.S. Senate for approval. It was then referred to the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, where it is apparently bureaucratically stalled.
This writer has once again asked U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to do all within their power and authority to see to it that permanent daylight saving time is implemented statewide in Florida as soon as possible after we change our clocks once again on March 8.
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.