Editor:

On Sunday, March 8, we Floridians will once again adjust our clocks ahead one hour as we enter into yet another cycle of Daylight Savings Time.

Quite some time ago the Florida electorate voted to implement permanent daylight saving time; yet it still has not happened. As required, it was referred to the U.S. Senate for approval. It was then referred to the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, where it is apparently bureaucratically stalled.

This writer has once again asked U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to do all within their power and authority to see to it that permanent daylight saving time is implemented statewide in Florida as soon as possible after we change our clocks once again on March 8.

David R. Hollomon

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments