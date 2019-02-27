Editor:
I would like to say it has come to stop using computers for bank accounts, taxes, saving, Social Security, ACT, and all confidential times. The computer is one reason price on just about everything we buy cost so much today. We the common people pay for most of the cost in the trouble that go wrong with them not banks, insurance companies or any other groups.
Let's start going back to paper for elections and important documents.
Sam Lentine
Port Charlotte
