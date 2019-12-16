Editor:
Recently you published a lengthy article on Sunseeker construction workers asking the question of where they were from. Well the article certainly did not answer the question, nor just where are these workers living. I emailed the reporter (Betsy Calvert) and she agreed that the question was not answered, but I quote from her email reply to me "When I go near the workers they kick us out . . . What?
As a reporter shouldn't you be digging for facts and answers rather than just accepting Allegiant's reply that they don't comment on sub-contractors. This project has lots of current issues along with the long term effects of this complex on local workers, businesses and residents. We, the residents of Charlotte County, deserve some answers.
I am not implying that any of these workers are illegal or not qualified, but are they from Miami, Georgia, staying in Arcadia? I will continue to ask the question as you may recall that this project was "sold" to the county as a boon for the local economy, workers and businesses. It would be nice to actually measure and record these benefits. I would like to see our newspaper do some further digging as to who these workers are, where they are from and where they are living.
Don Plitnick
Punta Gorda
