Editor:

After reading today about the suffering and death of a beautiful canine due to the abuse, neglect and abandonment by the owner, I am looking forward to hearing that POTUS signed the abuse act already passed by the House and Senate into law. This would now be a federal felony and long overdue.

As for Cal Thomas' editorial recently, he apparently forgot that Trump was not elected by the voters (as he states) but by the electoral college. He lost the "popular" vote by almost 3 million votes. Apparently the majority is not always wrong. Thankfully, the editorial by Joe Conason puts matters into the proper perspective.

Further on the subject of abuse, when will Florida join the real world and stop wasting money on school board members. And, yes, we ought to give a damn how it's done elsewhere: an elected position with no salary. My many years of service in New Jersey were joyfully given for the sake of the children, yet here we celebrate those who serve for years as though it were a volunteer position.

On a positive note, as a 30-year subscriber who starts each day with the Sun, thanks to the new guys for a great paper. Since the only constant in life is change, pleased to see that some "family members" are still around.

Joyce Robbins

Port Charlotte

