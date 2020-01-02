Editor:
After the tears dry, after the candlelight vigil, after the thoughts and prayers for Mr. Juan Sebastian, we’ll go about our mostly happy, safe, secure lives….we’ll forget about the physical, emotional and economical downcast until another outrageous event like the murder of Mr. Sebastian occurs. Unfortunately, if it wasn’t for the sweet dog he left behind, the story would not have gained the attention it has. We can do more. We can support organizations and missions that help the needy and homeless. We can do this to remember the unfairness, uncertainty and unpredictability of life and the consequences of the choices we make…choices that are sometimes made deliberately, but sometimes by no fault of their own…I pray for justice for Juan, and for continued awareness and assistance to this segment of society, a segment often hidden in plain sight. In the words of a young Anne Frank, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”
Cindy L. Smith
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.