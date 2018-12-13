Editor:
As I look out my window on Lemon Bay, I see two dozen vultures cleaning up after the red tide that is depositing fish and crabs on our lawn once again.
Florida's most valuable asset is under attack by the red tide. And lots of talk-little action.
I asked an old timer the cause of the red tide.
"The red tide has been here a long time, but ...
"If you want a growing lawn, you fertilize.
"The red tide algae have the same nutritional needs. If you want it to grow you fertilize. Add septic nutrients and a red tide that comes and goes reeking minor harm, comes and stays with a vengeance."
Later, I asked a local landscaper if his customers fertilize their lawns.
His sarcastic response: "Are you kidding, of course they do. Even the golf courses want green. A green lawn is more important than harnessing the red tide."
So what can our governments do?
Put teeth in our laws. Charge $10,000 each for the landscaper and the home owner who fertilizes. Make those of us who care part of the solution. As whistle-blowers, we get half of the penalties.
If someone chops down a mangrove, homeowner and contractor are fined heavily. Mangroves are important. Our beaches are important. Let's act with urgency.
This may not resolve all the problem, but it will let us know our governments are doing what they can to save our golden goose.
Michael Basch
Englewood
