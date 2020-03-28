Editor:
With all the panic of the virus, why not put flushable toilet seat covers in public restrooms. A lot of rest areas and truck stops have had them for years.i It seems that the focus is hand sanitizer.
Think about how many people use the public restrooms! They are not cleaned every day. I'm sure there are more germs on them than your hands.
Cynthia Dean
Englewood
