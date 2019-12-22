Editor:
Remembering at this holiday, Christmas season, the many letters posted in this venue. There has been "too much" animosity, animus and hatred, posted by overly political people!
Since this "Dog & Pony Show," against President Trump began, Trump has held the wheel,& steered America, in the direction of lowest unemployment, the best economy, bringing back those entities that abandoned the buyers in their markets, vehemently attempted to stem corruption, re-unite racial norms and set America, back on the course of world leadership!
All this in the face of a biased media, hate-filled Democrat party, the constant bombardment of liberal animus, in the ranks of an elected Congress, that is supposed to do the work of the people. Now, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year. "Can't we all just get along?" Let's clean out the government ranks of "those elected" that are not doing the job they were elected to do!
Just think of all the "good" that could have been accomplished, for the people insteaad of all the infighting and cheap political maneuvering! Shame on the Perps. America, get back on track. Have a blessed New Year!
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
