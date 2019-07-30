Editor:
The bombardment of “isms”— racism, sexism, anarchism, atheism, infanticism, perversionism, coercionism, et al. — is destroying society’s trust, cooperation, morality, good will and cultural unity by inundating us with psychotic notions. Such “isms” are doomed efforts to tear our nation apart.
The firestorm goes beyond politics. Dutiful Americans are shocked by a gap so wide, perspectives so different, and cascades of hatred never before seen — a storm ignited by the most sinister “ism” of all: “subjectivism.” Subjectivism is the foundational core of all debauched “isms" fueling the decline — many would say the erasure — of America’s greatness.
Subjectivism, you see, enables one to believe that his or her perception of reality is in fact reality, and no other reality, objective or otherwise, need exist. This fulfills progressivism’s paean to “individual autonomy.” Each individual thus evolves a unique reality (likely indefensible). The collision of these uncountable, unformed but co-equal “realities” creates a mad dance for parity. Chaos reigns, as it must, so “authority” proposes vapid rules that value “all,” but are instantly alterable, since vapid always proves incapable of valuing anything. Thus a true axiom holds: meager wisdom applied by lily-livered leaders begets outcomes that scourge the hopeful once again.
Subjectivism seeks to make reason supreme, but destroys it by mis-perceiving the growth equation on which reason depends: humility, tolerance, open inquiry, broad human engagement and the eager sustained search for objective truth.
Choose your “isms” carefully.
Bob Strayton
Punta Gorda
