Editor:
Let's do better! Each day we are hearing more about things beginning to "return to normal" from multiple sources: radio, T.V., newspapers, social media, etc.
I am grateful for this occurrence. We are all ready to resume our "Pre-COVID" lives, routines, and schedules. However, I started thinking about the possibilities/benefits of not just "reinstating our typical and conventional" ways of doing things and how we ordinarily conduct ourselves.
Let's do better! Let's try to surpass daily expectations and exceed our usual intentions. Let's try to be kinder, more tolerant, fair, sensitive, patient and other positive characteristics! The potential benefits are limitless for everyone we touch in our daily lives.
Sandie Schelm
North Port
