The West must decide how far it will go to defend Ukraine against Russia
Russia has repeatedly denied it is preparing to invade its neighbor Ukraine, despite stationing around 100,000 Russian troops at various locations along the border.
It's my opinion the rest of this world have put up with from Russia and Putin and his communist buddies for much too long and the situation is going to get worse the longer they let the communists have their way.
Analysts are questioning whether the West can actually deter Russia, and just how far western allies are willing to go to defend the country.
While they have all promised a tough response, the U.K. and the U.S. have gone furthest in pledging crippling economic sanctions and indicating that Russia indeed has invasion plans and is seeking to install a pro-Kremlin leader in Kiev.
Russia does not want the Ukraine to join the U.S. and European military alliance NATO. The Kremlin also wants to see NATO roll back military infrastructure and personnel from parts of Eastern Europe, and in the former Soviet countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. NATO and U.S. which should never happen.
The U.S. and its western partners should be taking immediate military and economic action.
The West must “push back hard against Kremlin aggression” — and to do it sooner rather than later.
Let’s for the last time beat the snot out of Putin and the Communists and free the citizens. We can do it!
