Editor:
Last month, I suggested that we change the narrative from vitriolic political diatribes to some of our personal remembrances. Here are some more of mine.
My granddaughter, Katie, has a mother, father, and grandfather who are funeral directors. They all live on both sides of a funeral home. While her parents worked at what morticians do, she had a playroom in the casket room. When her mother came to pick her up from preschool, the young teacher said that today was a first for her. Four-year-old Katie had announced to the class that she had picked out a beautiful casket for Miss J. with a pretty pink pillow.
A couple of years later, we took Katie and two of her cousins for a weekend in Dayton where we would visit the Science Center and zoo. On the way we saw a sign advertising caverns. We turned off and found the caverns that had hourly tours. While we waited, Katie asked if we would see caskets when we went underground. I assured her that we would not. I think that she was disappointed.
I took these same three granddaughters to a supermarket that featured bins of bulk candy and told them that they each could have a half pound of candy. It took them a long time to decide. Finally they were done and Katie said to me, “You are my favorite grandpa.” Unfortunately she added, “Right after Grandpa Donny.” Talk about ego deflation.
Donald Van Den Berghe
Rotonda West
