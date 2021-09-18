(Sept. 11) is a very sad day – 20 years from the horrific attacks on the United States. September 11, 2001 – we will never forget it. But we will never forget September 12, 2001 either. That was the day all Americans came together. We put all of our differences aside. It did not matter if you were Democrat or Republican, white or black, Christian or Jewish. We were all Americans first. We wanted what was best for each and every one of us. We wanted to be safe. We wanted to heal together.
Why can’t we all come together now? It’s a scientific fact that vaccines save lives. Why is there no surge of polio, smallpox, etc.? Because we were vaccinated. You will save your life, and the lives of everyone around you.
Also, if masks can help, wear them and have your children wear them. We weren’t happy to wear seat belts and it is a proven fact that they saved so many lives.. Are they comfortable? Not always – but they work, and that’s what counts.
It’s going on two years that we are living this way – in great fear of getting sick, in fear for the lives of our families, our children in schools, our elderly relatives. By not taking the precautions, we are not going to heal, we are not going to be safe.
Help yourself – help your fellow Americans. We can only do it if we do it together.
