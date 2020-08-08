Editor:
So my friends on the right like to label any progressive liberal a radical. As a liberal let me explain my views.
I believe black and blue lives matter, that every American should earn a living wage, affordable health care is a right not a privilege, that college debt is out of control, that global warming is real, that Covid-19 should have been addressed earlier, masks are essential. I believe the Civil War is over and the Confederate flag is a sign of oppression. I believe in science. I believe that our great country will survive this demon in office and will be respected around the world once again. Lastly I believe the only label that matter's is the one that God shall give me. Now if that's what a radical is I'm guilty as charged.
Now for you pro Trumpers what is your label? Let's see he believes that BLM is a terrorist group, that African nations are s...hole countries, that the four minority Congresswomen should go back to where they came from, that separating children and caging them is okay, that the Confederate flag is a proud symbol, that a person in a golf cart yelling white power is worth retweeting. I think you know where I'm going. So my friends on the right I accept my label do you accept yours?
Stephen Barrows
Port Charlotte
