Editor:

The phrase of the year - conspiracy theory.

The people who throw them out there know they are lies.

The people who believe them are gullible and naive.

The result is the biggest division in the democracy of this country.

Nobody ever uses the words conspiracy fact.


Two definitions of the word theory:

a) A system explaining something based on principles independent of the facts.

b) the sphere of abstract knowledge or speculative thought.

If people spent less time believing this garbage and more time looking at fact check perhaps the loud and vicious rhetoric would calm down and the people of this country could come together.

Peter Sanderson

Englewood


