Any agency can always improve, but let's not overdo reform for law enforcement so that they cannot do their job.

Teachers aren't supposed to discipline. Parents aren't supposed to discipline because of "child abuse." So now you have about two generations of people with no respect for people, property or moral values.

People need reforms for their behavior. Obey the laws and obey commands when stopped by law enforcement! There was a meeting with the families of those killed by police. What about a meeting with all the families of police killed by criminals?

Annette Massey

Port Charlotte

