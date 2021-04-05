Editor:
Why are the Charlotte County commissioners trying to rezone to commercial, the 12 acres of undeveloped neighborhood parkland near U.S. 41 and Cochran Boulevard, to build another large self-storage building? With all the construction going on in Charlotte County, we are rapidly running out of green natural space in our community.
Our neighborhood parks are essential to provide space for our children to experience nature and habitat for the wildlife we have come to enjoy in Florida. Let’s support County Commissioner Chris Constance in his fight to prevent this parcel of land from being covered with concrete, as reported in the March 29, issue of The Daily Sun. May our community demonstrate a priority for quality of life over development of this land to store old useless possessions.
Herb Grommeck
Port Charlotte
