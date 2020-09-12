Editor:

All the rioting we see and read about every day could be brought to a close very quickly if the politicians in those cities had the intestinal fortitude to do so.

Place National Guardsmen on every street corner with orders to shoot to kill any person attempting to enter a business or building of any type if they are unauthorized to do so.

A shot probably would not have to be fired. When President Trump issued the executive order calling for a minimum jail sentence of 10 years for anyone caught trying to remove or deface a national monument the activity ceased.

If as a country we are going to allow our cities and way of life be destroyed by gangs destined to do so, then we will deserve what we get.

As for peaceful protesting, have at it.

Joe Gregory

Port Charlotte

