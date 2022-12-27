A recent The Daily Sun viewpoint, “Bless those tourists for saving us money,” outlined the financial benefits received by Charlotte County and its residents from the tax revenues and money spent by visiting tourists. It states that tourists come to Charlotte County for our beaches, restaurants, golf courses, and other attractions, providing direct county revenues of millions of dollars per year, and indirect wages and business income of hundreds of millions of dollars per year.
It would make sense that county officials should ensure that conditions that draw tourists here continue to be available, or are expanded upon for the benefit of the residents and visitors. However, recent events highlight priorities that are detrimental to some of what draws visitors to Charlotte County. We’ve seen recent articles discussing closure of the Cove Golf Course for a housing development, closure of the Bobcat Trail course and possible sale for single family homes, and while not widely communicated, there’s ongoing actions to do the same with the now closed Port Charlotte Golf Club.
With the Port Charlotte Golf Club there’s an opportunity for the county to use some of the tourist revenue to purchase the property and develop a municipal golf course for the benefit of both visitors and residents. We must insist that county officials start placing more emphasis on maintaining and improving on what makes Charlotte County a great place to live, rather than the addition of more houses that gobble up our open spaces and recreational facilities.
