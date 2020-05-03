Editor:
May I be of assistance in helping the politically challenged among us struggling to decide whether to support Donald Trump for president in the November 2020 election?
Let's list his strong points, in no particular order:
1) pathological liar
2) contemptuous of laws not to his liking
3) demented, as displayed through behavior
4) scumbag, as judged by his public pronouncements
5) consumed by narcissism
6) destructive of American customs, traditions and institutions
7) criminally psycopathic
8) inveterate philanderer
9) unindicted felon
10) no redeeming factors
11) traitorous, dangerous, delusional Manchurian candidate who won office through a fluke majority of the Electoral College
12) unassertive and indecisive in a pandemic
These are his strong points. You don't want to hear about his weak points.
Irwin Wolfe
Port Charlotte
