This is short but an important message to Joe Biden, president of the United States who does not believe but is listening to others in his party that the unborn as not worthy of life. Please read the following scripture from God to you President Biden.
"What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul?" (Matthew 16:26). President Biden I pray that one day you will wake up and repent and change what you are doing. You know the church's teaching and the Ten Commandments especially “Thou shalt not kill.” The better Hebrew translation would be “Thou shalt not murder.”
Killing an innocent person is considered murder. God has put this on my heart. And I ask God to put this on your heart. You know you don't believe what you are trying to do is God's will for you.
I ask everyone who reads this to pray with me for our President and all those who agree with him in his party that he will have a change of heart. I could never live with this lie and I hope that you see what you are doing is wrong. James 5:16 says “The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective.” We won't need many so let's be one in Christ and pray with me for our President. God bless you.
