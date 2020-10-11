Editor:
Their names keep popping up in the news. Did everyone forget that each one was being arrested for committing a crime. George Floyd a five-time convicted felon, was arrested for trying to pass counterfeit money, he could not breathe, just like the pregnant woman he held a knife on and said he would kill her and her baby if she screamed.
He died in police custody, it was filmed and he should not have been treated like he was but maybe the drugs in his system had something to do with it on top of the way he was subdued. Michael Brown just had committed a robbery when he was killed by a police officer when he tried to wrestle a gun away from the officer a 6-foot, 230-pound man not the pictures the press keep showing us of a 1-year-old boy. I am waiting for the press to print why we should vote for Biden, a 40-year .career politician who all of a sudden is going to make our country better after 40 years of doing nothing.
Let's start printing all of Trump's accomplishments in his 4 years while fighting to stay in office for 3 1/2 years. I think we will all be surprised.
Richard Fusani
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.