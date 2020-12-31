Editor:
Once the correct pronunciation of Punt-a Gord-a and A-kwee Esta is settled, let’s jump over to Port Charlotte and learn the correct pronunciation of Olean Boulevard. It is pronounced O-Lee-Ann, not O-Lean.
Someone asked me once how I knew. It is named after a town in New York state and is in the New York section of Port Charlotte where the streets were named after towns in New York. They didn’t know that there was a New York section. My grandparents bought their original lot on Lockport Street, because they were from Lockport, New York, but General Development put the wrong colored tiles in the bathroom. Grandma wanted a pink bathroom so they ended up on Hernando Avenue.
Kathleen Bryce
Arcadia
