All schools have water sprinklers to protect against fires. The same sprinklers could be used to sprinkle a disinfectant liquid to help prevent Covid-19.
The same sprinklers and pipes could be converted to spray a disinfectant for a short period of time at night, or between classes when kids are not in class, or are on recess outside. When not used to disinfect, the sprinklers could be converted back to water sprinklers to fight fires.
Robert Shawke
Englewood
