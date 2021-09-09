According to the New Jersey Globe, Florida Governor DeSanits recently made his second fund-raising trip to New Jersey. The high-dollar fundraiser was hosted by real estate mogul Joe Cayre. According to the Florida Department of State, DeSantis has raised over $600,000 for his presidential campaign and he has yet to announce his candidacy.
Call me old-fashioned, but wouldn’t it be nice if our governor stayed here in Florida and focused on the dramatic increase in COVID cases? Or dead fish washing up on our beaches? Or Mosaic proposing more phosphate mining when they are unable to contain leaks from existing mines? The list goes on.
In addition to his busy travel schedule, the governor is hard at work spending our tax dollars to sue local school boards for the audacity to take actions, supported by medical experts, to protect kids. Even as he loses these legal actions, he keeps spending our money to appeal outcomes he doesn’t like.
Governor DeSantis has failed us.
Not only has his head-in-the-sand approach to COVID 19 resulted in an increase in case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths, but he has the audacity to fly around the country raising money to support his outrageous presidential ambitions.
Come election time next year, we voters need to remind our governor who he works for
