Editor:
Here it is, 9 p.m. July 4, and fireworks of all overhead types have been going off for hours. It's barely dark. How much longer?
Is it possible we could have a vote of the citizens of Florida about rescinding the new policy about overhead fireworks?
Thank you.
Ed Badenell
Harbour Heights
