Stop, hey, what's that sound? Everybody look what's going down.. Charlotte County is what's going down if we don't cool our jets.
Has Covid-19 taught us nothing? Naples and so many Gulf Coast communities were sold development on that "small town feel." Now they reminisce and lament over their squandered "small town feel." If your community hasn't gone down yet, you can bet your bottom developer it's in the works. Charlotte is a rare gem targeted for the planned Gulf Coast high-rise megalopolis being bulldozed down our throats. These decisions reach 200-plus years out for sustainable quality of life: The actual objective.
Charlotte is being sold a sardine-can upgrade of tried and failed models akin to '50's housing projects, with likely unsustainable retail. Livable, sustainable neighborhoods include mixed income, property lots, unique interesting open spaces, vistas, activities and shops. When the wealthy and others are co-mingled, the wealthy take interest in and contribute to the neighborhood. That model has worked for thousands of years.
Charlotte is at a crossroads at which it can assimilate to the U.S. 41 corridor cancer: Packed-in socially isolated population; gridlock, and huge top-heavy government and infrastructure: The same old mistakes. Or it can think and scale: Set itself apart, and create a home for generations, and a village and rural ambience where people come to for a genuinely unique, authentic experience. Sometimes less, is better. In that vein, Sunseeker should modify design to build to 45 feet and revisit a phase II later.
Bill Kitsch
Punta Gorda
