Editor:

I don’t like paying taxes, which is why I think we should support the 1% sales tax.

It may seem counter-intuitive, but it’s true.

It’s not that I don’t want government services; I rather like those. In fact, I believe our county leadership have been model stewards for the people who live in this community.

But there are people who visit for a few months every year to enjoy our community and our roads, our sidewalks, our libraries and more. I think they should bear some of the costs.

Traditionally local government is funded by property tax – paid by property owners like you and me. Twenty-six years ago some smart people made an option to fund capital projects (things you can touch) with a 1% sales tax. This has raised over $430 million dollars – over $100 million paid by visitors.

That seems fair; visitors use our stuff - they should help pay for it. Don’t be fooled; if visitors had not paid that $100-plus million dollars it would still have been collected – from us local property taxpayers.

So the choice is – do we utilize a 1% sales tax and share the burden with visitors or do we instead expect local property owners to pay for everything?

I say don’t force it on us property owners when we have over 400,000 visitors per year who can help.

Locals are a smart bunch and know that voting ‘yes’ on the 1% sales tax is actually a vote for lower real estate taxes.

Eric Loche

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments