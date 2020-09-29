Editor:
I don’t like paying taxes, which is why I think we should support the 1% sales tax.
It may seem counter-intuitive, but it’s true.
It’s not that I don’t want government services; I rather like those. In fact, I believe our county leadership have been model stewards for the people who live in this community.
But there are people who visit for a few months every year to enjoy our community and our roads, our sidewalks, our libraries and more. I think they should bear some of the costs.
Traditionally local government is funded by property tax – paid by property owners like you and me. Twenty-six years ago some smart people made an option to fund capital projects (things you can touch) with a 1% sales tax. This has raised over $430 million dollars – over $100 million paid by visitors.
That seems fair; visitors use our stuff - they should help pay for it. Don’t be fooled; if visitors had not paid that $100-plus million dollars it would still have been collected – from us local property taxpayers.
So the choice is – do we utilize a 1% sales tax and share the burden with visitors or do we instead expect local property owners to pay for everything?
I say don’t force it on us property owners when we have over 400,000 visitors per year who can help.
Locals are a smart bunch and know that voting ‘yes’ on the 1% sales tax is actually a vote for lower real estate taxes.
Eric Loche
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.