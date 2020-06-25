Editor:

Let’s do our best for our police. We need them. And they need us.

There’s too much hatred in our society. The media is trying to pit us against one another. Charlotte County we need to put a blue ribbon or balloon on all of the stop signs in our county. You may have blue balloons from a past birthday party, you may have a blue plastic tablecloth that you can cut on strips and hang. You may want to bake some brownies or some goodies and give it to the police station near you.

We need to show our love and respect for those who defend our lives. Are you with me? I would like to address the large enterprises on U.S. 41 especially the car dealerships all the way us to Jeff’s Auto. Could you put out some big balloons? How about Olympia and all of our Mom and Pop restaurant and stores? Are you in?

Every time our police go on a call and see our blue balloons they will see signs that we are with them. We could even put balloons on our cars. And as a family you could get your children involved in this project to show them that we respect our police officers and have compassion for their wives and families. I’ll start it in my neighborhood. Will you? I hope so. God bless.

Lucy Allen

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments