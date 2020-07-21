Editor:
The president demands schools open or lose federal funds. As the virus continues to grow, is it feasible to fill the schools with students, teachers, and staff to full capacity at once? The logistics to do this is awesome. To open the schools we must think of a safer way.
Why not space students into 50% Monday and Wednesday, 50% Tuesday and Thursday. This would enable students, teachers, and staff to have sufficient space and still provide education.
As time progresses school days could be expanded to Monday, Wednesday, Friday 50% and Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday 50%.
When and if the virus abates schools can go back to the five day week.
Karl Pedersen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.