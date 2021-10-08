I once read that the American movie industry ranked fifth of all industries.
Movies and their making interested me from the age of 5 at a time I lived in Coytesville, part of Fort Lee in New Jersey where silent movies first started, and later when my parents bought a house.
In the New Jersey/NYC market, Joe Franklin did shows on silent movies on Channel 9. It perked my interest; movies were always big fun for me and I even wound up in one baseball movie that was shown in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
In any event, I talked to a head of a movie manager in Florida, and she told me how movie cable stations had reversed the flow of movies at such stations first and hurting traditional movie and cinemas where it directly hurts.
Movies seem to be fighting back. James Bond is back, and movie theaters are changing the rules like additional and unlimited snacks.
As reported in the Wall Street Journal, unlimited snacks are on in many theaters, and other ideas are on the horizon. I expect my favorite theater in Port Charlotte has some great ideas in the works after talking to a manager.
Yeah, you sit in front of a big TV screen, but there is little ambiance like in a movie house. Meet me at Regal Cinemas or a great theater in Venice, Florida. Get out!
