Editor:
Let me see if I've got this straight: Trump and his disciples, who seem more devoted to him then the apostles were to Jesus, advance that he lost the election because of voter fraud. Okay, but some of the logistics seem perplexing. Maybe you could help.
First where do you even get 10 million fake ballots, or 5 or even 1. And you have to guess high because you can't be sure how many you'll need. I mean that's a lot of paper and you mean nobody noticed? Maybe they went to Staples! Then you have to get a few million names and not just any names, they have to be registered voters. Then you need millions of bar codes to get them validated. Same reason you can't steal lottery tickets; they need to be validated. Now, there are about 1,000 voting locations throughout the entire country each manned by at least four Republicans and four Democrats. How do you have sneak them by 4,000 dedicated Trumpites and 4,000 Democrats not one of whom had a pang of conscience.
But surmounting those obstacles you come to the greatest problem. How do you guarantee that none of those voters actually show up to vote. Did you think they'd call in sick??
And all of this done by Democrats, who can't even organize the delivery of a Dominos pizza yet they pulled this off. You believe this rather then the impossible thought that perhaps more people disliked him. There has to be an alternate reality.
Walt Risi
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.