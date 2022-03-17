Stop Putin's aggression this month. To the European Union, NATO allies and every free country in the world:
Putin is said to be a multi-billionaire. Offer a reward of 25% of Putin's assets to any person or group who brings him in. Pay $10 million when Putin is delivered to a secret checkpoint and positively identified. The remainder of his billions shall be paid when it is collected from his assets, or within eight months time.
The bounty hunters must be approved by a secret committee and up to date information should be provided by Google. Bounty hunters must be notified 20 minutes in advance of massive missile strike on the capital of Russia. Once Putin is brought in and the real news becomes known throughout Russia, the Putin supporters will rapidly disperse.e
Remember. There are no rules when a war is in progress.
Notes: China is supportive of Putin's war. We should double the price on commodities we sell China.
The Middle East is doing nothing to help the world's oil shortage caused by the Russian assault on Ukraine. The United States of America will remember them when we no longer need their oil.
Note to the U.S. Congress: Do something good for the average person in our country. Temporarily stop Stock Market traders from selling stock they don't own. It's called short-selling or legal theft.
