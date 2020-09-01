Editor:
Over the last couple of years anyone who complained about low-flying Allegiant jets over their property was told, by the airport "Sorry nothing we can do only the FAA can change the flight patterns." During the recent campaign for the airport board candidate Vanessa Oliver was saying: “Noise is not a problem. To change the flight patterns might take years.”
Fast forward to Aug. 21, Sun headline “where will the noise be?” The plan is to reconfigure flight patterns. It is this easy. Hire a consultant AECOM. Have a meeting and AECOM will map out the new flight patterns. Oh by the way we will invite the FAA to participate.
To all of you who have complained to no avail and have put up with the noise for years with no help from the airport management who lied to us about how easily the problem could have been fixed you may be about to get some peace. When the runway improvements begin next year you may be able to put away your ear plugs for a couple of years.
For the new recipients of the noise you are about to find out how bad it can be. It would be nice during the re-planning if the current flight patterns could be corrected to stop the noise that currently exist. When the meetings are held, plan to attend, let your voice be heard so that they will get it right.
Bob Starr
Punta Gorda
