Editor:

In response to a recent letter claiming that George Floyd had a horrendous criminal record which included 23 arrests since 1998, I'd like to make my opinion known after "fact-checking" these crimes that George Floyd supposedly committed.

George Floyd was no angel, but the list of offenses in this letter are lies and clear examples of believing the falsehoods on the internet. People should fact check before writing slanderous statements about others and the Daily Sun should not be printing letters that contain such lies. Do your job, Sun! You are part of the problem if you don't stop printing lies because there are too many gullible people who believe what they read. And to the readers of the Sun...fact check before writing a letter to the editor.

Judy Talty

Englewood

